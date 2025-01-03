Mikael Granlund News: Supplies helper in win

Granlund notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Granlund has a helper in three of the last five contests, but he's gone eight games without a goal. His assist Thursday set up Mario Ferraro's game-winning tally midway through the second period. Granlund's pace on offense has slowed down amid the Sharks' recent eight-game losing streak. He's now at 11 goals, 24 helpers, 104 shots on net, 32 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 39 appearances in a top-six role.