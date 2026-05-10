Mikael Granlund News: Tallies in Game 4 win

Granlund scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Granlund has two goals and an assist over four games in the second round. His tally Sunday put the Ducks ahead 2-1 in the first period. Overall, he's picked up four goals, five assists, 16 shots on net, 24 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 10 playoff contests. Granlund's top-six role gives him plenty of all-around appeal in fantasy.