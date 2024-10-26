Mikael Granlund News: Tallies in Saturday's loss

Granlund scored a goal on five shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Granlund has four goals and five assists during his six-game point streak, but he's been about the only bright spot for the Sharks in that span. The 32-year-old is up to 10 points, 34 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating through nine appearances. He'll have plenty of chances to contribute on offense in a large all-situations role, but he's a risky option in fantasy formats that count plus-minus rating as the Sharks continue to get heavily outscored.