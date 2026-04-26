Mikael Granlund News: Tallies on power play
Granlund scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.
Granlund's goal late in the second period pulled the Ducks even at 2-2 in the contest. He's now earned two goals, four assists, five shots on net, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating in four games against the Oilers in this series. Granlund's experience and defensive skills will continue to be useful to the Ducks in a top-six role, especially as they look to quickly get the next win to advance to the second round.
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