Mikael Granlund News: Three helpers in Game 82 win

Granlund had three assists in a 5-4 win over the Predators on Thursday.

Granlund, who finished with 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 58 games this season, is one of only a few Ducks with playoff experience under their belt. He, Alex Killorn, John Carlson, Chris Kreider and Frank Vatrano will be counted on to lead the Ducks on their first playoff run since 2018.