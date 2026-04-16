Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund News: Three helpers in Game 82 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 10:48pm

Granlund had three assists in a 5-4 win over the Predators on Thursday.

Granlund, who finished with 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 58 games this season, is one of only a few Ducks with playoff experience under their belt. He, Alex Killorn, John Carlson, Chris Kreider and Frank Vatrano will be counted on to lead the Ducks on their first playoff run since 2018.

Mikael Granlund
Anaheim Ducks
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