Mikael Granlund headshot

Mikael Granlund News: Trio of helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Granlund racked up three assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Granlund enjoyed playing one of his former teams over the last two games, earning five points despite the Sharks losing both games. One of his helpers Thursday came on the power play. The 32-year-old center is up to 14 goals, 29 helpers, 15 power-play points, 120 shots on net and a minus-10 rating across 49 appearances.

Mikael Granlund
San Jose Sharks
