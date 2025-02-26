Mikael Granlund News: Two helpers in loss Tuesday

Granlund recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Granlund has yet to find the back of the twine for the Stars, but he's been impressive as a playmaker with six helpers across seven games. He also has nine shots on goal, six hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over that stretch. Granlund's last goal came on Jan. 27 in a 2-1 loss to the Penguins while still playing for the Sharks.