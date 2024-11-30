Mikael Granlund News: Two points in return

Granlund scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 8-5 win over the Kraken.

Granlund missed two games due to an upper-body injury. He was eased back in on the third line, logging 15:22 of ice time, but he still managed to make an impact with two points in the second period. The 32-year-old has often played top-six minutes, but the Sharks may be hesitant to mess with the lines too much after scoring 18 goals across their last three games. Overall, Granlund has 10 tallies, 16 helpers, 73 shots on net, 21 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 24 appearances, which is plenty of production to keep him on fantasy rosters.