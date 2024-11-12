Mikael Granlund News: Two points in shootout loss

Granlund notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Both points came in the second period to spark a comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Granlund appears to be headed for a breakout campaign despite the struggles of the team around him, and through the first 17 games of 2024-25 the 32-year-old center has amassed seven goals and 18 points. Granlund has never recorded 200 or more shots in a season, but he's already put 57 pucks on net, putting him on pace to shatter his previous career high of 193 set back in 2017-18.