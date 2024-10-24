Mikael Granlund News: Two power-play goals in loss

Granlund scored two power-play goal on six shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

The Kings jumped out to a 3-0 lead early on, but Granlund was able to cut the deficit to one. The Sharks fell short of tying the game, though Granlund continues to stand out in a top-line role. He's found the scoresheet in five straight games and is up to three goals, six assists, 29 shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating through eight outings overall.