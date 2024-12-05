Fantasy Hockey
Mikael Pyyhtia headshot

Mikael Pyyhtia News: Chips in with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Pyyhtia notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Pyyhtia earned his first game action during this call-up. He's in the lineup to fill in for Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), though Pyythia has played more of a defensive style in a bottom-six role at the NHL level. He has two points, 11 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 12 hits and a minus-6 rating over 18 appearances this season.

Mikael Pyyhtia
Columbus Blue Jackets
