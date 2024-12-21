Mikael Pyyhtia News: Contributes goal Saturday

Pyyhtia scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Pyyhtia has scored twice over the last three contests while seeing fourth-line minutes. The 23-year-old winger is up to four points, 17 shots on net, 15 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 24 appearances this season. He'll likely remain in the lineup at least as long as Justin Danforth (lower body) is out, though Pyyhtia could stick around on the NHL roster to compete with Kevin Labanc for playing time.