Mikael Pyyhtia headshot

Mikael Pyyhtia News: Earns three points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Pyyhtia scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Cleveland's 7-2 win over Belleville on Wednesday.

Pyyhtia snapped an eight-game goal drought in this effort. He's up to 13 goals and 40 points through 47 appearances this season. The Finnish forward has 71 NHL games to his name, but the Blue Jackets appear to have enough depth for now, so he'll have to wait for his next opportunity for a call-up.

Mikael Pyyhtia
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Pyyhtia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Pyyhtia See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
167 days ago