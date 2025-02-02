Mikael Pyyhtia News: Garners helper in loss

Pyyhtia notched an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Pyyhtia ended a 12-game point drought with the helper. Injuries to various forwards have helped Pyyhtia to remain in the lineup as a fourth-line forward despite his lack of offense. The 23-year-old winger is at seven points, 31 shots on net, 25 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 43 appearances this season.