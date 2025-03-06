Mikael Pyyhtia News: Headed back to minors

Pyyhtia was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Pyyhtia became ancillary to the Blue Jackets' roster after the team claimed Christian Fischer off waivers Thursday. In his 47 games for Columbus this year, the 23-year-old Pyyhtia recorded four goals on 32 shots, three assists and 25 hits while averaging 12:06 of ice time. Don't be surprised to see the Finn added back to the lineup in the coming days once the 23-man roster limit lifts.