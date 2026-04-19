Mikael Pyyhtia News: Pots pair of goals Sunday
Pyyhtia scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 6-4 win over Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Pyyhtia ended up at 21 goals and 28 assists across 59 appearances in the regular season. That includes seven goals over his last six games. Pyyhtia will look to continue his strong scoring as Cleveland enters the postseason.
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