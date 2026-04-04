Mikael Pyyhtia headshot

Mikael Pyyhtia News: Tallies twice in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Pyyhtia scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 6-5 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Pyyhtia has four goals and three assists over his last eight outings. He's up to 16 goals, 44 points and 109 shots on net over 54 appearances. That matches his combined point output over 88 contests across the previous two AHL regular seasons.

Mikael Pyyhtia
Columbus Blue Jackets
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