Mike Hardman News: Dropped to minors

Hardman was reassigned to AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Hardman played in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers, registering two hits and two blocked shots in 8:24 of playing time during his NHL season debut. He has five goals and eight points in 10 AHL outings this season. If Hardman stays in the minors for Friday's game versus Seattle and Tomas Tatar (lower body) remains unavailable, Kurtis MacDermid will be an option to return to the lineup.