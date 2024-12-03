Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Hardman headshot

Mike Hardman News: Dropped to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Hardman was reassigned to AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Hardman played in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers, registering two hits and two blocked shots in 8:24 of playing time during his NHL season debut. He has five goals and eight points in 10 AHL outings this season. If Hardman stays in the minors for Friday's game versus Seattle and Tomas Tatar (lower body) remains unavailable, Kurtis MacDermid will be an option to return to the lineup.

Mike Hardman
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now