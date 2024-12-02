Fantasy Hockey
Mike Hardman News: Recalled by New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Hardman was recalled by the Devils on Monday.

Hardman began the regular season at AHL Utica and has logged five goals and eight points over 10 appearances this year. The 25-year-old hasn't suited up in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign, when he made eight appearances for Chicago, but he'll provide additional depth for the Devils in the near future since the team is dealing with several injuries.

