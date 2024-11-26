Mike Matheson Injury: Will be on road trip
Matheson (lower body) is expected to travel with the Canadiens to Columbus ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Matheson was a late scratch Tuesday, but his presence on the upcoming three-game road trip is a sign his injury isn't too significant. The 30-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 29 shots on net and 48 blocked shots over 20 appearances this season. He'll resume a top-four role with power-play time once he returns to the lineup.
