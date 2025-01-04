Mike Matheson News: Dishes pair of assists in loss

Matheson recorded two assists, eight shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Matheson has earned five assists over his last nine contests. The eight shots on net Friday marked a season high for a single game. The 30-year-old blueliner has 20 points, 72 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 31 PIM, 24 hits and a minus-7 rating through 36 outings overall. Matheson continues to fill a top-four role.