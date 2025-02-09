Mike Matheson News: Earns power-play assist in loss

Matheson notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Matheson has done well early in February with three points over five contests -- he had just four points over 14 outings in January. The defenseman is now at 25 points (10 on the power play), 104 shots on net, 103 blocked shots, 41 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 54 appearances. Matheson continues to play heavy minutes, but the emergence of Lane Hutson as an offensive force on the blue line has left Matheson to handle a more defensive workload.