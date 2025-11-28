Before signing this new deal, Matheson was set to become an unrestricted free agent after this campaign, but his contract extension will keep him locked in with Montreal until 2030-31. The left-shot blueliner has provided solid two-way play in the early going this season -- Matheseon has collected four goals, 14 points, 48 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating while averaging 24:50 of ice time over 22 appearances. The Quebec native will continue to be a fixture in the top four and on special teams for years to come.