Mike Matheson News: Finds twine Saturday
Matheson scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.
Matheson had gone 12 games without a goal, though he had seven assists, 21 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in that span. The 32-year-old defenseman has carved out a decent two-way role for himself as a key part of the Canadiens' top four. He has six goals, 29 points, 82 shots, 115 blocks, 26 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 56 appearances.
