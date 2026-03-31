Mike Matheson headshot

Mike Matheson News: First goal in 15 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Matheson had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

His goal went into an empty net late in the third to push the score to 3-1. Matheson hadn't scored a goal since Feb. 28, a span of 15 games (five assists). He has seven goals, 29 assists, 143 blocks, 106 shots and 55 hits in 71 games this season. Matheson's 62-point outburst in 2023-24 was purely situational. His 36 points this season are the second-best effort of his career.

Mike Matheson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Matheson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Matheson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago