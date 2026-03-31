Mike Matheson News: First goal in 15 games

Matheson had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

His goal went into an empty net late in the third to push the score to 3-1. Matheson hadn't scored a goal since Feb. 28, a span of 15 games (five assists). He has seven goals, 29 assists, 143 blocks, 106 shots and 55 hits in 71 games this season. Matheson's 62-point outburst in 2023-24 was purely situational. His 36 points this season are the second-best effort of his career.