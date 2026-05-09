Mike Matheson News: First playoff goal a game-winner
Matheson scored the game-winning goal Friday in the Canadiens' 5-1 victory over the Sabres in Game 2 of their second-round series.
The veteran defenseman picked the top corner on Alex Lyon from long range early in the first period to give his squad a 2-0 lead. It was Matheson's first goal of the playoffs and just his second point in nine games, as he's mainly left offensive duties on the Habs' blue line to Lane Hutson. Matheson will look to build on this performance in Game 3 on Sunday as the series shifts to Montreal.
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