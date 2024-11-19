Fantasy Hockey
Mike Matheson headshot

Mike Matheson News: Helps out in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Matheson recorded an assist, one shot on net and on block with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Matheson's harmless looking shot from the boards was redirected by Brendan Gallagher to give Montreal a 1-0 lead 29 seconds remaining in the second period. It was the third time in the last four outings that Matheson has made the scoresheet. He's tied for the team lead with 12 assists. Repeating last season's career-high 62 points may be too much to expect, but the blueliner is on pace to reach 50.

Montreal Canadiens
