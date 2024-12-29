Mike Matheson News: Nabs helper in win

Matheson recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Matheson has three helpers and a plus-2 rating over his last seven contests. The 30-year-old defenseman is still finding ways to chip in even with a smaller power-play role this year. He's at 18 points, 64 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 34 appearances. Matheson likely won't come close to last year's 11-goal, 62-point showing, but he's on pace to top the 40-point mark while adding blocks and PIM aplenty.