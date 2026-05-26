Mike Matheson News: Nets goal in overtime loss
Matheson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Matheson picked up his first point of the series when he tied the game at 1-1 in the first period. The defenseman has been fairly limited on offense this postseason with two goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 20 hits, 45 blocked shots and 18 PIM over 17 contests. He continues to fill a top-four role while generating most of his production in the non-scoring areas.
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