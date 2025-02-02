Fantasy Hockey
Mike Matheson headshot

Mike Matheson News: Picks up power-play assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Matheson recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Matheson set up a Christian Dvorak tally in the first period. The helper ended an eight-game slump for Matheson, and it was his first power-play point since Jan. 3. The defenseman is now at 23 points (nine on the power play), 93 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 37 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 50 contests this season.

