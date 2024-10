Matheson had two assists, including one on the power play, two blocks and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over St. Louis.

Matheson picked up secondary helpers on Kirby Dach's 5-on-5 tally and Alex Newhook's power-player marker. It was the third consecutive game with at least one point for Matheson, who has seven assists (four on power play) over eight games.