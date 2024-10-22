Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Matheson headshot

Mike Matheson News: Racks up PIM in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 4:49am

Matheson had a power-play assist, a blocked shot and 19 PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Matheson recorded his fifth assist of the season and third on the power play before getting whistled for his role in a melee. He jumped in after New York's Jacob Trouba delivered a high hit on Justin Barron. Matheson got two minutes for instigation, five for fighting and 10 for misconduct. He also received a two-minute minor for roughing in a separate incident earlier in the game.

Mike Matheson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News