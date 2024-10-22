Mike Matheson News: Racks up PIM in loss

Matheson had a power-play assist, a blocked shot and 19 PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Matheson recorded his fifth assist of the season and third on the power play before getting whistled for his role in a melee. He jumped in after New York's Jacob Trouba delivered a high hit on Justin Barron. Matheson got two minutes for instigation, five for fighting and 10 for misconduct. He also received a two-minute minor for roughing in a separate incident earlier in the game.