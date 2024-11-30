Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Matheson headshot

Mike Matheson News: Scores in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 4:02pm

Matheson scored a goal on four shots, blocked three attempts and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Matheson put the Canadiens on the board in the first period with a shot from the high slot that eluded a screened Jonathan Quick. It was the second goal of the season for Matheson, who returned to the lineup Saturday after missing two games due to a lower-body injury.

Mike Matheson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now