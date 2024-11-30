Mike Matheson News: Scores in return
Matheson scored a goal on four shots, blocked three attempts and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Matheson put the Canadiens on the board in the first period with a shot from the high slot that eluded a screened Jonathan Quick. It was the second goal of the season for Matheson, who returned to the lineup Saturday after missing two games due to a lower-body injury.
