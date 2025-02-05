Mike Matheson News: Scores on pinball shot

Matheson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Matheson's shot deflected high in the air and bounced into the net. That's one way to end a 10-game goal drought, which is what Matheson did. He had just one assist in that stretch, but he's maintained a top-four role because of his defensive duties. The blueliner is at four goals, 20 assists, 97 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 52 appearances this season.