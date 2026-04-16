Mike Matheson News: Set for postseason

Matheson (rest) was back at practice Thursday after missing the final regular-season game Tuesday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Matheson had seven goals, 30 assists, 59 hits and 150 blocked shots in 78 regular-season games in 2025-26. He should see plenty of playing time in the playoffs, as a first-unit defenseman. He averaged 24:10 of ice time this season, the most among Montreal rearguards.