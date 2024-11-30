Mike Matheson News: Set to return

Matheson (lower body) will play Saturday versus the Rangers, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Following a two-game absence, Matheson will be back on the top pairing and first power-play unit in Saturday's matchup. He has accounted for one goal, 13 points, 29 shots on net and 48 blocked shots across 20 appearances this season. Matheson's return will make Jayden Struble a healthy scratch against the Rangers.