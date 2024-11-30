Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Matheson headshot

Mike Matheson News: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Matheson (lower body) will play Saturday versus the Rangers, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Following a two-game absence, Matheson will be back on the top pairing and first power-play unit in Saturday's matchup. He has accounted for one goal, 13 points, 29 shots on net and 48 blocked shots across 20 appearances this season. Matheson's return will make Jayden Struble a healthy scratch against the Rangers.

Mike Matheson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now