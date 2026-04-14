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Mike Matheson News: Set to sit Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Matheson is expected to get the night off versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Matheson has appeared in 78 games for the Habs this season, notching seven goals and 30 helpers along the way. With the veteran blueliner resting up ahead of the postseason, Adam Engstrom is expected to slide into a third-pairing role in Philadelphia.

Mike Matheson
Montreal Canadiens
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