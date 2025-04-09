Mike Matheson News: Sets up equalizer

Matheson recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Matheson ended a 13-game point drought with the helper, which set up Cole Caufield's game-tying tally in the second period. During the slump, Matheson still had 23 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He's often been leaned on for his defense this season, but he managed to reach the 30-point mark for the fourth straight year while adding 145 shots on net, 162 blocks, 58 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 76 outings.