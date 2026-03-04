Mike Matheson headshot

Mike Matheson News: Trio of assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Matheson notched three assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Sharks.

Matheson helped out on goals by Oliver Kapanen, Phillip Danault and Alex Newhook in this contest. The 32-year-old Matheson has four points over his last two games, and he also picked up a power-play helper Tuesday, his first contribution with the man advantage all season. Matheson's 32 points this year put him ahead of his 80-game production from the 2024-25 regular season. He's added 85 shots on net, 115 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 57 appearances in a top-four role.

Mike Matheson
Montreal Canadiens
