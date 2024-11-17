Mike Matheson News: Two-point effort Saturday

Matheson scored his first goal of the season on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran blueliner opened the scoring early in the first period by blasting a one-timer past Daniil Tarasov from the high slot, then helped set up Josh Anderson for the game's final tally late in the third. It's Matheson's first multi-point performance since Oct. 26, and on the season he's accumulated 12 points in 18 contests with 47 blocked shots -- fourth in the NHL behind Chris Tanev, Rasmus Andersson and Brandon Carlo.