Mike Matheson headshot

Mike Matheson News: Two points including OT winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 9:32am

Matheson scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added a shorthanded assist in Monday's 4-3 victory over Buffalo.

His shot from the top of the faceoff circle 81 seconds into OT handcuffed James Reimer and gave the Habs their fifth straight win. It was Matheson's first GWG of the season and his first multi-point performance since Jan. 14. Although the 31-year-old has ceded his spot as the top offensive threat on the Montreal blue line to Lane Hutson, Matheson is still on track for a solid season -- he has five goals and 28 points through 59 appearances.

Mike Matheson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
