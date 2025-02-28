Mike Reilly Injury: Cleared for contact
The Islanders announced Friday that Reilly (chest) has been cleared for contact, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Reilly has been sidelined since mid-November due to a heart condition, but he's been optimistic that he'll be able to return before the end of the 2024-25 season. It's not yet clear when the 31-year-old will be able to return to game action, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now