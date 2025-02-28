Fantasy Hockey
Mike Reilly

Mike Reilly Injury: Cleared for contact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

The Islanders announced Friday that Reilly (chest) has been cleared for contact, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Reilly has been sidelined since mid-November due to a heart condition, but he's been optimistic that he'll be able to return before the end of the 2024-25 season. It's not yet clear when the 31-year-old will be able to return to game action, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.

Mike Reilly
New York Islanders

