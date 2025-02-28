Mike Reilly Injury: Cleared for contact

The Islanders announced Friday that Reilly (chest) has been cleared for contact, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Reilly has been sidelined since mid-November due to a heart condition, but he's been optimistic that he'll be able to return before the end of the 2024-25 season. It's not yet clear when the 31-year-old will be able to return to game action, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.