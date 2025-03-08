Mike Reilly Injury: Removed from LTIR

Reilly (chest) was activated off long-term injured reserve, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Saturday.

While Reilly is no longer on the shelf, he is not expected to play on the Islanders' three-game road trip, which begins Saturday in San Jose and concludes Tuesday in Los Angeles. Once he's ready to suit up, New York will probably have some decisions to make on the back end -- the club currently has nine blueliners on the roster. Reilly did not record a point while averaging 15:45 of ice time across 11 games before getting injured.