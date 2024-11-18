Mike Reilly Injury: Set to undergo heart procedure

Reilly will undergo a procedure on his heart Tuesday and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Reilly had been dealing with a concussion recently, and even though he's been cleared from that issue, he'll miss time due to his heart condition. The condition was discovered when he underwent routine testing as part of his concussion recovery. General manager Lou Lamoriello said Monday that Reilly's recovery process from his procedure could take several months, but the defenseman is expected to be able to play again at some point.