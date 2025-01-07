Mike Reilly Injury: Shifted to long-term IR

Reilly (chest) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Considering Reilly is out indefinitely due to a heart condition, the move shouldn't come as a surprise. The Isles will get some relief from the veteran blueliner's $1.25 million cap hit, though he is still expected to return at some point this season. Through 11 games this year, the Chicago native failed to register a point while recording 15 shots, four blocks and three hits.