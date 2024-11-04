Fantasy Hockey
Mike Reilly

Mike Reilly Injury: Still deemed day-to-day

RotoWire Staff

November 4, 2024

Reilly (upper body) remains day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Reilly continues to deal with an upper-body injury that forced him to miss Sunday's game against the Rangers, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Tuesday. If he's forced to sit out again, Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc are candidates to see playing time for the Islanders.

Mike Reilly
New York Islanders
