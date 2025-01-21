Mike Reilly Injury: Still planning to return in 2024-25
Reilly (chest) has been skating and working out and intends to return by the end of the season.
Reilly doesn't have a firm timeline to return, but that's not a surprise given the nature of his absence, which is due to a heart condition. The defenseman will likely need to ramp up carefully over a long period of time and probably won't be back before late February at the earliest.
