Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Reilly headshot

Mike Reilly Injury: Still planning to return in 2024-25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Reilly (chest) has been skating and working out and intends to return by the end of the season.

Reilly doesn't have a firm timeline to return, but that's not a surprise given the nature of his absence, which is due to a heart condition. The defenseman will likely need to ramp up carefully over a long period of time and probably won't be back before late February at the earliest.

Mike Reilly
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now