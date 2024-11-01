Mike Reilly Injury: Suffers injury Friday

Reilly sustained an upper-body injury when he hit his head following a hit in Friday's game versus the Sabres, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Reilly will obviously be checked for a concussion. He needed assistance to get off the ice but was available to avoid being stretchered off. In the likely event Reilly misses time, Dennis Cholowski would enter the lineup and Ryan Pulock could see more power-play time.