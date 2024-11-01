Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Reilly headshot

Mike Reilly Injury: Suffers injury Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Reilly sustained an upper-body injury when he hit his head following a hit in Friday's game versus the Sabres, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Reilly will obviously be checked for a concussion. He needed assistance to get off the ice but was available to avoid being stretchered off. In the likely event Reilly misses time, Dennis Cholowski would enter the lineup and Ryan Pulock could see more power-play time.

Mike Reilly
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now