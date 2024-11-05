Mike Reilly Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Reilly (upper body) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Pittsburgh, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Reilly is still day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He hasn't earned a point in 11 games this campaign but has provided 15 shots on goal, four blocked shots and three hits. With Reilly, Alexander Romanov (upper body) and Adam Pelech (jaw) unavailable to play against the Penguins, the Islanders' defense corp will feature Dennis Cholowski, Grant Hutton and Isaiah George, who makes his NHL debut following his recall from AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday.