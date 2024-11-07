Mike Reilly Injury: Won't face Sens

Reilly (concussion) will be unavailable against Ottawa on Thursday after missing the game-day skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Considering Reilly had yet to register a point in 11 games this season, few fantasy players are likely going to be impacted by his continued absence. Still, the 31-year-old blueliner was a 20-plus point producer last year while dishing out 47 hits and 57 blocks in 59 regular-season contests. Without Reilly in the lineup, Dennis Cholowski and Grant Hutton will make up the third pairing.